Man found guilty after jury trial of possessing a loaded gun and drugs at Mt. Sinai gas station
Clyves Laurent Faces up to 15 Years in Prison at Sentencing
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Clyves Laurent, 30, of Elmont, was found guilty after a jury trial of weapons and drug charges, for possessing a defaced loaded handgun and methamphetamine outside of a Mount Sinai gas station convenience store.
“This defendant, a previously convicted violent felon, was in possession of a defaced and loaded handgun when he entered a convenience store with a ski mask on,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thanks to the sharp eyes and quick thinking of an off-duty Suffolk County detective, a potentially violent incident was averted.”
The evidence at trial established that on February 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., an off- duty Suffolk County Police Department detective observed a male matching the description of a person wanted for a robbery of a Smoke Shop that occurred a week earlier at a Sunoco gas station in Mount Sinai. The detective observed that Laurent entered the gas station’s convenience store wearing a ski mask, did not purchase anything, and then quickly exited.
When the detective approached Laurent, he observed a bulge in the defendant’s pants which appeared to be a firearm.
Laurent became combative and refused to keep his hands away from his waistband. The detective called for assistance, and when officers arrived, they attempted to conduct a frisk of Laurent for weapons, at which point he unsuccessfully attempted to flee.
After Laurent was placed in custody, the detective removed a defaced Glock handgun from the defendant’s groin area. Laurent was transported to the Suffolk County Police Department’s Sixth Precinct, where upon being processed for the arrest, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
On April 18, 2024, Laurent was convicted after a jury trial, heard before Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei, of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
Additionally, in 2010, Laurent was previously convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class D felony.
Laurent is due back in court for sentencing on May 21, 2024, and faces up to 15 years in prison. He is being represented by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Wickers and Raquel Tisi of the Narcotics Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detectives Thomas Daley and Christopher Sanchez of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Sixth Squad.