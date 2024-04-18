Man found guilty after jury trial of possessing a loaded gun and drugs at Mt. Sinai gas station

Clyves Laurent Faces up to 15 Years in Prison at Sentencing

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Clyves Laurent, 30, of Elmont, was found guilty after a jury trial of weapons and drug charges, for possessing a defaced loaded handgun and methamphetamine outside of a Mount Sinai gas station convenience store.

“This defendant, a previously convicted violent felon, was in possession of a defaced and loaded handgun when he entered a convenience store with a ski mask on,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thanks to the sharp eyes and quick thinking of an off-duty Suffolk County detective, a potentially violent incident was averted.”

The evidence at trial established that on February 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., an off- duty Suffolk County Police Department detective observed a male matching the description of a person wanted for a robbery of a Smoke Shop that occurred a week earlier at a Sunoco gas station in Mount Sinai. The detective observed that Laurent entered the gas station’s convenience store wearing a ski mask, did not purchase anything, and then quickly exited.

When the detective approached Laurent, he observed a bulge in the defendant’s pants which appeared to be a firearm.