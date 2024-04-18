Huntington Station smoke shop employee arrested for selling cannabis and illegal vape products without a license

Suffolk County Police arrested an employee at a smoke shop for allegedly selling cannabis and illegal vape products without a license in Huntington Station on April 18.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers and Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department executed a search warrant at Rollie’s Smoke Shop IV, located at 278 E. Jericho Turnpike at approximately 2:15 p.m. The investigators seized marijuana, THC marijuana vapes, large quantities of flavor vape products as well as cash.

An employee, Pardeep Kumar was arrested and charged with three counts of alleged Unlawful Sale of Cannabis, three counts of Sale of Cannabis Without a License, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, two counts of Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Sale of Flavor Vapes.

The Town of Huntington issued several violations and is conducting a further investigation into the business. Kumar, 35, of Bellerose, was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First

District Court in Central Islip on May 8.