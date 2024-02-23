Man arrested for trespassing at Melville Islamic Center

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Feb. 22 for allegedly trespassing and harassing members at a Melville mosque.

Jordan Endler entered the Islamic Center of Melville, located at 118 East Old Neck Road, on February

21 at 2:36 p.m. and allegedly made statements regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Endler was asked to leave by members of the mosque but refused. Police were called and Endler left the location after police

arrived.

Following an investigation by Hate Crimes Unit detectives, Endler, 46, was arrested at his home in East Northport at 7:53 p.m. he was charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree.