Suffolk D.A.: Two Internal Revenue Service employees plead guilty in COVID-19 scam

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 23 that Tina White, 36, of Bellport, and Shawana Williams, 45, of Centereach, each pleaded guilty to unlawfully receiving thousands of dollars for filing separate, fraudulent Small Business Administration loan applications.

“At a time where people were falling ill to COVID-19 and struggling financially, these two U.S. government employees abused a system designed to assist small businesses in order to line their own pockets,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I want to thank the United States Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for working with my office to investigate and prosecute those who would steal taxpayer funds.”

According to the investigation and the defendants’ admissions during their guilty plea allocutions, on May 7, 2020, and July 6, 2020, respectively, White and Williams each filed COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications with the Small Business Administration in which they each claimed to be the owners of businesses in need of financial assistance due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.