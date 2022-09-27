Man arrested after allegedly fleeing hit and run in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a New Jersey man Sept. 27 after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash and then stole another vehicle to flee the scene.

Jayson Merceda was driving a 2021 BMW on Charlemagne Drive in Nesconset when he crashed the vehicle into the home at 4 Charlemagne Drive at approximately 1 a.m. A resident of a nearby home came outside when he heard the crash, and while he was outside, Merceda allegedly entered the man’s home, stole a set of car keys and then stole the man’s 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.

A short time later, the Tahoe, occupied by Merceda, was located by a Fourth Precinct officer in the parking lot of Conoco, located at 3089 Middle County Road in Lake Grove. Merceda, 29, of Colonia, New Jersey, was charged with burglary, grand larceny, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and criminal mischief 4th. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 28 at First District Court in Central Islip.