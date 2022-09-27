Ward Melville Patriots prevail

1 of 32

The Ward Melville Patriots girls volley program has not meet defeat five games into the 2022 season. The team and made it 6-0, defeating Bellport at home with a 3-0 sweep in a League IV matchup Sept. 21.

Senior Mackenzie Heaney notched 34 assists, and senior Gianna Hogan had 16 digs in the sweep, where the Patriots prevailed 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22. The win keeps the Patriots atop the leaderboard in their league. They will retake the court Friday Sept. 23 with a 5 p.m. road game against Newfield and compete in tournament play the following day at Smithtown West High School. First service is scheduled for 8 a.m.