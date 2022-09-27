Ward Melville Patriots prevail

Ward Melville Patriots prevail

Ward Melville senior Jasmine Gandolfo attacks at the net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo attacks at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jasmine Gandolfo with a kill shot for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Patriots battle at the net in a home game against Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Emma Bradshaw with a kill shot for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Alexa Gandolfo attacks at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Alexa Gandolfo keeps the ball in play for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney puts the ball in play for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Paige Carroll sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Bailee Williams returns the ball for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Paige Carroll returns the ball for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney attacks at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan from the service line for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Alexa Gandolfo puts the ball in play for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney from the service line for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Patriot wall in a home game against Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Point Ward Melville.
Ward Melville sophomore Alexa Gandolfo attacks at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Emma Bradshaw attacks at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jasmine Gandolfo from the service line for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Patriots point.
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo attacks at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Gianna Cerulli digs one out for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo with a kill shot for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jasmine Gandolfo tips the ball at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior captain Mackenzie Heaney sets the ball for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jasmine Gandolfo spikes the ball for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan returns the ball for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport Sept. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo digs one out for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Gianna Cerulli sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo attacks at the net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots girls volley program has not meet defeat five games into the 2022 season. The team and made it 6-0, defeating Bellport at home with a 3-0 sweep in a League IV matchup Sept. 21.

Senior Mackenzie Heaney notched 34 assists, and senior Gianna Hogan had 16 digs in the sweep, where the Patriots prevailed 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22. The win keeps the Patriots atop the leaderboard in their league. They will retake the court Friday Sept. 23 with a 5 p.m. road game against Newfield and compete in tournament play the following day at Smithtown West High School. First service is scheduled for 8 a.m.

