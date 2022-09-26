Carnival heads to Mount Sinai’s Heritage Park

Fall into Fun Carnival

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai celebrates the season with its annual Fall into Fun Carnival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 Enjoy three days of carnival rides, games, food vendors, and fun for the whole family! Hours are Sept. 30 from 6 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Free admission and parking. Pay per ride or purchase a bracelet. Call 509-0882 for more information.