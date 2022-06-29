Mammography van coming to East Northport on July 8

The Stony Brook Medicine Mobile Mammography Van will provide screenings for breast cancer for women 40 and older from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport. The van will be parked at 1025 Fifth Ave. in East Northport, outside the church’s Parish Outreach office.

Screenings are provided by state-registered radiologic technologists trained in mammography. The van has a comfortable waiting area, private dressing room and a complete exam room. Individuals without insurance are processed through the Cancer Services Program of New York, if eligible.

Call 631-638-4135 for eligibility details and to register.