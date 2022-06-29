Atelier at Flowerfield to host Comic and Character Design workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #15, St. James hosts a three-day Comic and Character Design studio workshop with artist Robert Rosenberg at Atelier Hall on Wednesday, July 7, Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Robert Rosenberg is a recent graduate of SUNY Stony Brook and will begin an MFA in Illustration at FIT in September. He is an illustrator and the creator of several comics which can be viewed on his website, City Slicker Blues. In this workshop, he’ll share his love of comics and character design with The Atelier at Flowerfield.

He will outline what goes into designing good characters, as well as what comics are and what makes a comic good. He will discuss, demonstrate and teach the use of traditional comic making tools, such as dip pens, ink brushes, and technical pens; as well as some digital tools for comic creation.

Come join the fun and learn how to create your own unique characters and stories!

Cost is $135 per person. To register, call 631-250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org