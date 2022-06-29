Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole items from a Selden store this month.
Three suspects allegedly stole approximately $500 worth of clothing from Bobs Stores located at 71 Middle Country Road on June 15. They fled in a gray Hyundai Elantra.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.