MAKING IT HER OWN: Chocolate store in Stony Brook Village Center changes its name

Chocolate Works in Stony Brook has renamed and rebranded itself to Stony Brook Chocolate to connect to the destination of Stony Brook Village.

With over thirty years of experience as a certified chocolatier, Bernice Fehringer has crafted Stony Brook Chocolate into a shop with treats for all ages. When she took ownership of the shop two years ago, Fehringer said it was always the goal “to incorporate ‘Stony Brook’ into the name of the shop. I felt that it would be my way of connecting to the community and adding to Stony Brook as a destination.”

Stony Brook Chocolate uses only pure milk and dark Belgium chocolate in their creations. Seasonal kits to decorate at home are available all year round. This February, take-home kits include twin chocolate hearts and milk chocolate lollipops that are accompanied by candy decorations. Also available are hot chocolate bombs in flavors like peppermint, peanut butter, white, dark and milk chocolate.

Stony Brook Chocolate is located at 143 Main Street in the Stony Brook Village Center. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call their shop at 631-675-9366 or visit www.stonybrookchocolate.com.