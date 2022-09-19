Longwood Lions nip Ward Melville Patriots

Longwood Lions nip Ward Melville Patriots

by -
0 23
1 of 20
Ward Melville senior Nick Gaffney drags a Longwood defender in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriot defense swarms a Longwood runner in Ward Melville’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan scores off a 29-yard pass from Andrew Belli in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan makes the catch in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan jets upfield in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan hauls in the catch in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville running-back Nick Gaffney fends off a Lion defender in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville running-back Nick Gaffney breaks free in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment provided by the Ward Melville marching band. Photo by Bill Landon
Half time entertainment provided by the Ward Melville marching band. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville head coach Chris Boltrek. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Trevor Murray lays out for the ball in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli throws deep in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville running-back Nick Gaffney out of the backfield in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville wide receiver Jackson Weber with sidelines catch in the Patriot’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriot defense swarms a Longwood runner in Ward Melville’s home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Nick Gaffney and Mike Riccardi in on the tackle in the Patriot's home opener against Longwood Sept. 16. Photo by Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots looked to make it two wins in a row of this early football season in front of their home crowd Friday night, after their impressive season opening, 34-12, road win over Sachem East a week earlier.

After falling behind by two scores, the Patriots clawed their way back in the opening minutes of the third quarter off a three-yard touchdown run by senior running back Nick Gaffneym who set up the play before courtesy of a 57-yard pass play to wide receiver Brody Morgan. The point after kick failed at the 9:05 mark as the Patriots trailed 13-6. Morgan answered next with another pass reception from quarterback Andrew Belli this time covering 29 yards for the score to trail by one. Again, Morgan finished what he started, kicking the extra point to tie the game a 13-13.

Longwood found the endzone to retake the lead with 1:52 left to go in the third and with the kick retook the lead, 20-13. Four minutes into the fourth quarter the Patriots defense stalled Longwood’s offensive drive, forcing them to kick a field goal to stretch their lead, 23-13.

Ward Melville answered with a Belli 15-yard pass play to Jackson Weber who found the endzone, and with Morgan’s foot, trailed 23-20. The Lions were able to fend off the Patriots late game surge to put the game away in the Sept. 16 Division I matchup.

The loss drops the Patriots to 1-1 and will look to resume their winning ways Sept. 24 with a road game against Commack. Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 41

0 552

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply