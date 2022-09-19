Port Jeff Royals win 13-12 over Mount Sinai Mustangs in come-from-behind stunner

The Port Jefferson Royals looked to shake off last week’s shutout at the hands of Babylon during their home opener against Div. IV powerhouse Mount Sinai on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Royals struck first when senior Anthony Pipia ripped a 65-yard TD run but led only 6-0 after they missed the point after attempt.

Midway through the second quarter, Mount Sinai’s senior quarterback Jaden Rotella threw over the middle to receiver Christopher Paz for the score. However, the Mustangs tried unsuccessfully to run the ball in for a two-point conversion, missing an opportunity to take the lead.

The Mustangs’ passer-receiver duo scored again early in the third quarter, with Paz catching a 10-yarder from Rotella for the score. But again, the Mustangs missed the two-point conversion, holding only a 12-6 lead.

With the clock running down in the fourth quarter, Port Jeff sophomore quarterback Ryan Filippi rolled out to hit Ciaran Laffey, who found the endzone to tie the game 12-12 with 1:10 left in regulation. The difference in the game would be the Royals’ kicker, Daniel Owens, who split the uprights on the point after kick to put the Royals ahead 13-12.

Despite not being at full strength, Mount Sinai attacked the Port Jeff secondary on the final possession. But the Royals held off this late game surge, securing the win.

Port Jefferson will be back in action Friday, Sept. 23, during a road game against another Div. IV powerhouse, Shoreham-Wading River. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

The Mustangs are searching for their first win of the season but will have their hands full on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the road against Kings Park. Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

