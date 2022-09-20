Fall Pottery & Craft Show heads to St. James Sept. 24

1 of 3

Fall Pottery & Craft Show

Time to shop! The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, St. James will hold their annual Fall Outdoor Pottery and Craft Show on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring one of a kind hand-made pottery, other local artists and craftsmen and live music. Proceeds from bowl and raffle sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen/Ukraine. The Gallery Shop will also be open to browse handmade pottery made on the premises. Admission is free. Rain date is Sept. 25. For more info, call 833-THE-BRICK or visit www.thebrickstudio.org.