Long Island Museum presents A Conversation with Artist Daniel Pollera

Join the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook for a captivating live Zoom conversation with Long Island artist Daniel Pollera, a painter who has built a successful career capturing the coastal environments and architecture he knows intimately with great, soulful precision, on Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

Pollera has work in the collections of the Parrish Art Museum, Guild Hall, and the Long Island Museum. He regularly shows his oil paintings in several East End Long Island galleries and at Sorelle Gallery, in Connecticut. He has had decades of national success in publishing and distributing prints of his work with Fairfield Art Publishing, LLC. Most recently, his painting The Goodwin Bay House (2017) is a featured work displayed in LIM’s Twin Peeks exhibition.

Speaking live from his studio, Pollera will talk with LIM’s Chief Curator and Deputy Director Joshua Ruff about his techniques, materials, and his process of creation

