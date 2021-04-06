APDA kicks off Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month
April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month and the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Information and Referral Center at St Catherine of Siena Wellness Center in Suffolk Count is hard at work to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease (PD), deliver vital programs and services in the community, and help local residents get involved and support a cause that is important to them. The APDA Information and Referral Center has a full roster of activities planned for the month (and beyond) and many ways for people to get involved. (For the safety of all involved, all events and programs are held virtually.)
The extensive health concerns and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have been challenging for everyone, but for people with PD and their care partners who were already tackling the daily challenges of life with PD, the impact has been significant. Now more than ever, it is critical to support, engage and inform the PD community and raise awareness about this disease, and Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month is a great time to shine a spotlight on this issue.
Over the past year, APDA has created extensive virtual programming to make sure that people living with PD have what they need during this difficult time. From online exercise programs to help keep people moving when they can’t get to their in-person fitness classes to educational webinars where they can ask PD experts their questions right from their own living rooms, and even virtual group singing and art programs — APDA has been there for them every step of the way.
For the month of April, the APDA Information and Referral Center at St Catherine of Siena Wellness Center will hold a Parkinson Disease Seminar, Loud and Lyrical Therapeutic Singing Group, APDA Press Program for those diagnosed 5 years or under, and Support groups for both those with Parkinson Disease and their Care-partners as well.
“Every nine minutes there is a new diagnosis of PD, which means that in April alone nearly 5,000 people in this country will learn they have PD,” states Julie Garofalo, RN Coordinator of APDA’s Information and Referral Center at St Catherine’s. “Here in Suffolk County, New York we are the boots on the ground – we are in the communities, providing the support, education, programs, and services people need to live their best lives. We’ve been able to maintain this support despite the pandemic thanks to virtual opportunities, and we look forward to seeing our PD community in person as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The support of the general public is crucial, and April is the perfect time to take action that can help the more than one million people in the United States coping with this chronic neurological movement disorder, and also fund research that will lead us to better treatments and ultimately, a cure. Visit www.apdaparkinson.org to learn more.
For more information about APDA programs, services and support in Suffolk County NY, contact the APDA Information and Referral Center at St Catherine of Siena Wellness Center at 631-862-3560 or [email protected]
About the American Parkinson Disease Association:
The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the more than 1 million Americans with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $207 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join us in the fight against Parkinson’s disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as our national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at www.apdaparkinson.org.