APDA kicks off Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month

April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month and the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Information and Referral Center at St Catherine of Siena Wellness Center in Suffolk Count is hard at work to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease (PD), deliver vital programs and services in the community, and help local residents get involved and support a cause that is important to them. The APDA Information and Referral Center has a full roster of activities planned for the month (and beyond) and many ways for people to get involved. (For the safety of all involved, all events and programs are held virtually.)

The extensive health concerns and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have been challenging for everyone, but for people with PD and their care partners who were already tackling the daily challenges of life with PD, the impact has been significant. Now more than ever, it is critical to support, engage and inform the PD community and raise awareness about this disease, and Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month is a great time to shine a spotlight on this issue.

Over the past year, APDA has created extensive virtual programming to make sure that people living with PD have what they need during this difficult time. From online exercise programs to help keep people moving when they can’t get to their in-person fitness classes to educational webinars where they can ask PD experts their questions right from their own living rooms, and even virtual group singing and art programs — APDA has been there for them every step of the way.

For the month of April, the APDA Information and Referral Center at St Catherine of Siena Wellness Center will hold a Parkinson Disease Seminar, Loud and Lyrical Therapeutic Singing Group, APDA Press Program for those diagnosed 5 years or under, and Support groups for both those with Parkinson Disease and their Care-partners as well.