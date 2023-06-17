Long Island Game Farm celebrates World Giraffe Day

In celebration of World Giraffe Day (June 21), the Long Island Game Farm in Manorville will launch a new kids’ activity pack to encourage education, engagement, and discovery. The first edition will be available the week of Monday, June 19 and centered around World Giraffe Day with a specially designed interactive scavenger hunt. As the game farm is a supporter of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation’s efforts to secure a future for all giraffe populations in the wild, the game farm will also donate a portion of ticket sales that week to the nonprofit organization.

“Connecting people to wildlife is one of our top priorities of the game farm,” shares Long Island Game Farm president Melinda Novak. “These new kids’ activity packs are a way to deepen the connection children and families have with nature through fun yet educational activities. We’re excited to launch with a World Giraffe theme and an interactive scavenger hunt that we hope inspires a greater appreciation of these amazing creatures. At the game farm, we further our own commitment to wildlife by supporting the work of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation to save giraffes in Africa.”

BoBo the Giraffe is one of the game farm’s most beloved animals, and just returned this past May. Now, guests can participate in personal encounters to feed BoBo healthy snacks, take photos, and learn more about the species and conservation efforts around the world. Proceeds from this special encounter go towards building a heated giraffe house.

National Family Month & Father’s Day

June is also National Family Month, and the activity packs available for purchase will be an ongoing option for kids to enjoy. Each pack includes an interactive scavenger hunt challenge and tool, game farm pencil, non-perishable snack, and an animal sticker. Staff will also be available throughout the month to take family portraits on guests’ phones and cameras. On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, dads will receive free admission.

Local Artisan Vendor Market – Saturday, June 24

Long Island Game Farm will launch its first-ever local artisan vendor market featuring planting propagation, wool felting, and floral painting demonstrations, local plant and product sales, and more. The market will be open on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As summer approaches, the game farm is planning a number of events including photo contests, “Zookeeper for a Day” contest for kids, and a weekly program for seniors.

Long Island Game Farm is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the game farm and upcoming programming, visit longislandgamefarm.com.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND GAME FARM

Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children’s Zoo was founded in 1970 by Stanley and Diane Novak. As the largest combined children’s zoo and wildlife park on Long Island, they offer families a natural environment where they can learn about wildlife and animals through education and entertainment. A member of American Association of Zookeepers and Zoological Association of America, the farm is located at 489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville, New York 11949.

For more information, call 631-878-6644 or visit longislandgamefarm.com.