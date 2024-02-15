Live at the Port Jefferson Village Center: guitar wizard Hiroya Tsukamoto

Hiroya Tsukamoto in Concert

The Village of Port Jefferson Dept. of Recreation and the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continue their Winter Tide concert series at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a special performance by guitar wizard Hiroya Tsukamoto in the Sail Loft Room (3rd floor) on Friday, February 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. Eclectic, immersive and mesmerizing, the musician takes the audience on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility.

Hiroya Tsukamoto is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after.

In 2000, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston and eventually formed his own group, Interoceanico, made up of musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three acclaimed records: The Other Side of the World, Confluencia and Where the River Shines.

Hiroya has released three solo albums (Solo, Heartland and Places). He has been leading concerts internationally including several appearances at Blue Note(NYC), United Nations and Japanese National Television(NHK).

In 2018, he won 2nd place in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship.

$5 donation at the door appreciated. No reservations required. For further information, call 631-802-2160.