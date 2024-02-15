Suffolk D.A.: Farmingville man pleads guilty to operating drug lab in Ronkonkoma

Matthew Leshinsky’s Clandestine Drug Lab was Uncovered When He Called Police to Report a Burglary

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 15 that Matthew Leshinsky, 23, of Farmingville, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree and other related charges, for manufacturing methamphetamine and other illicit drugs at his business, Quantitative Laboratories, LLC, in Ronkonkoma.

“This defendant was operating a Breaking Bad-style drug lab and tried to conceal it under the guise of a legitimate business. He then inadvertently turned himself in when he reported that a burglary occurred at that same business,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I want to thank the Suffolk County Police Department officers who keenly identified evidence of a clandestine drug lab during their initial response to the scene, as well as our prosecutors and other members of law enforcement for their collaborative efforts to further investigate this defendant and hold him accountable for the deadly drugs he put out onto the streets of Suffolk County.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on June 7, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Leshinsky called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his purported business establishment, Quantitative Laboratories, LLC, in Ronkonkoma.