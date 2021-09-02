Let’s Talk … Real Estate: Fall is the time to prepare for winter move

By Michael Ardolino

With autumn weather around the corner, real estate trends and values are still looking good. This news is fantastic for those who want to move before it gets cooler.

Ready to move

For those planning to move at the beginning of next year, now may be the time to put your house up for sale. The market is still moving quickly, and you want to be ready. Being here for the holidays is one thing; however, you may not want to be on Long Island for the entire winter.

Keep in mind, as mentioned in previous columns, the trend from western Long Island is that houses are taking a little longer to sell.

One step at a time

Sometimes people who are moving, especially those who are downsizing or want to simplify their new living space, look around their house and say, “What am I going to do with all this stuff?”

Packing up doesn’t have to be a horrible chore. If you’re lucky to have your new home — say a winter place that you’re now making your permanent residence — you already have an idea of how much space you will have.

Go around your future home and measure the rooms, cabinets and any other storage space. Having these measurements will make it easier to decide what goes with you and what gets sold or donated.

If you don’t know where you’re moving to yet, think about how big you want your new home to be. Then you’ll have an educated guess about what to pack up and what to donate.

Remember to take it room by room when deciding what you’re taking with you and plan to do a bit each day. Decide what furniture is going with you first since some pieces also provide storage. If you’re going to use the bookshelf in your new house, then there’s a place for some of your books.

Some easy things to get rid of are multiple items or clothes you haven’t worn in a decade. Do your children no longer live at home, but their stuff still lives with you? Ask them to come over to help you go through the things they left behind.

The key is still pricing

One of the most important conversations you can have with your real estate agent is about pricing. It’s important to be knowledgeable and reasonable about your home’s worth. A lot of people see a house sold in their neighborhood, one that may look the same from the outside, and think they can get the same amount.

Remember … you can’t judge a book by its cover. The house down the street may be the same style house, with the same square footage and rooms, but there can be differences inside that can play a part in pricing — good or bad.

Be proactive

It’s important to meet with a real estate professional whether you plan to sell now or in the future. The agent will go over your options for when you decide to sell and your home’s current market value.

They will look through your home and give you valuable advice. For example, has the kitchen not been renovated in a few decades? They may suggest some creative, less expensive upgrades that will make a difference financially once you do sell the home.

Takeaway

It’s never too early to talk about an important decision such as selling your home. Real estate professionals can help you with these important conversations. So, let’s talk.

Michael Ardolino is the Founder/Owner-Broker of Realty Connect USA.