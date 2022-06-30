Let’s Get Cooking: Easy Kona Pineapple Chicken Kebabs

Easy Kona Pineapple Chicken Kebabs

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 can (6 ounces) pineapple juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lime, zest and juice only

1 tablespoon sugar

1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 package Perdue Fresh Cuts Diced Chicken Breast

1/2 fresh pineapple, cut into 16 chunks

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 16 (1-inch) chunks

4 metal skewers or 8 wooden skewers (12 inches) soaked in water 30 minutes

Directions:

In bowl, whisk pineapple juice, vegetable oil, lime juice and zest, sugar, ginger and red pepper flakes until sugar dissolves. Add diced chicken breast, cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Thread alternating pieces of chicken, pineapple and red bell pepper onto skewers. Discard remaining marinade.

Heat lightly greased grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill kebabs 10-12 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes until chicken feels firm to touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 165 F.

Remove kebabs from grill, rest 2-3 minutes and serve.

Tip: If using wooden skewers, soak in water 30 minutes to keep skewers from burning on grill. If using metal skewers, remember chicken will cook faster because metal will conduct heat and cook chicken cubes from inside along with grill heat cooking chicken from outside.