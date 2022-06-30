Let’s Get Cooking: Greek Yogurt Potato Salad

Healthier salad makes barbecues better

Warm weather beckons people outdoors. Al fresco dining offers a chance to spend even more time outdoors, and many people will attest that no outdoor gathering is complete without the requisite grilled fare and complementary sides that are staples of spring and summer dining.

Potato salad is one such food that turns up regularly this time of year in many shapes and forms. Traditional potato salad is delicious, but it may not be so great for health-conscious individuals, as it’s typically swimming in mayonnaise. A lighter version featuring Greek yogurt in the dressing is ideal for those who want to eat healthy. Greek yogurt also adds gut-healthy live active cultures to the recipe, which may provide gastrointestinal benefits.

Enjoy this recipe for “Greek Yogurt Potato Salad” courtesy of The Diabetes Council and Pitchfork Foodie Farms.

Greek Yogurt Potato Salad

YIELD: Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds potatoes (Yukon Gold or red potatoes)

1⁄2 onion

6 eggs

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

4 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon celery seed

1⁄2 teaspoon dried dill weed or 1 teaspoon fresh

1⁄2 cup dill pickles, chopped

Paprika, for garnish (optional)

Parsley, for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Peel and dice potatoes and onions. Put them and a teaspoon of salt in a pressure cooker and cover with an inch of water. Close valve. Set pressure cooker to high pressure. Set timer for 5 minutes, cook and quick release when it’s done. Drain potatoes. Cool until just warm. (If you don’t have a pressure cooker, boil potatoes in a pot of water on the stove until tender.)

2. Set eggs on a rack in the pressure cooker. Add 1⁄2 inch of water. Close valve, set to high pressure for 5 minutes. Cook for 5 minutes, quick release, and leave lid closed for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, take lid off. Drain eggs and cover with ice water to stop the cooking process. Let sit in ice water bath for about 5 minutes, then peel eggs. (If you don’t have a pressure cooker, hard-boil eggs according to your favorite recipe.)

3. Add Greek yogurt, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, celery seed, and dill weed to a large mixing bowl. Stir until smooth. You can taste test to see if you need to add ingredients.

4. Add cooled, diced potatoes, pickles and hard-boiled eggs. Gently stir until potatoes are coated with dressing. Adjust seasonings to taste. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Notes: Yukon Gold or red potatoes hold their shape best in potato salad. White distilled vinegar is classic in potato salad, but you also can use cider vinegar, white wine vinegar or even lemon juice.