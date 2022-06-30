La Beuna Vida Restaurant, 714 Montauk Highway, Moriches will host the 5th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. $30 donation per person includes dinner and soft drinks with a special musical performance by Damaged Goods. Reservations suggested by calling 631-909-1985.