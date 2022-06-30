Home Arts & Entertainment 5th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries
5th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries
La Beuna Vida Restaurant, 714 Montauk Highway, Moriches will host the 5th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. $30 donation per person includes dinner and soft drinks with a special musical performance by Damaged Goods. Reservations suggested by calling 631-909-1985.