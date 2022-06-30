Shelter Pet of the Week: Apple Fritter

MEET APPLE FRITTER!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Apple Fritter, a 2-year-old Puggle Mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Sweet Apple Fritter was found as a stray and was never claimed. This little lady loves people and is gentle natured. She will likely do well with another dog her size that can help show her the ropes. Apple was clearly not walked or exposed to the world because she shows a lot of fear. Her ideal home would be an active one with the ability to show her how to be confident and how to enjoy the world around her. She would be a wonderful addition to any home.

If you would like to meet Apple Fritter, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.