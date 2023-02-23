Let’s Eat: Versatile banana bread for dessert, breakfast or snack

By Heidi Sutton

There are few things quite as comforting as walking into the house and smelling a freshly baked loaf of banana bread. Whether you eat it for dessert, breakfast or a snack, banana bread (or muffins) is the best way to use up overripe bananas.

In honor of National Banana Bread Day — February 23 — a day that celebrates a perfect pairing of fruit plus bread, here is a tried and true family recipe for Raisin Nut Banana Bread, or if you love bacon, a recipe for Bacon Banana Bread which combines two morning meal classics in one easy-to-enjoy bite.

Raisin Nut Banana Bread

YIELD: Makes one loaf

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup raisins

1/2 cup walnuts or pecans

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup mashed ripe bananas

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter 9-by-5-inch metal loaf pan. Mix first four ingredients in a medium bowl. Combine raisins and nuts and 1 tablespoon flour in a separate bowl. In a large bowl, beat butter until creamy; add sugar and eggs. Beat in bananas, lemon juice and vanilla extract. Beat in flour mixture, stir in raisins and nuts. Pour into loaf pan. Bake until tester comes out clean, about 60 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes and then turn onto wire rack to cool completely. Serve with butter.

Bacon Banana Bread

YIELD: Makes one loaf

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup sugar

3 medium bananas, mashed

1/2 cup canola oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 slices bacon or turkey bacon, cooked and cut into 1/4-1/2-inch pieces

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325 F. Lightly grease 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl, combine 1 cup flour, baking soda, baking powder and sugar. In separate bowl, combine mashed bananas, canola oil, eggs and vanilla extract. Add banana mixture to dry ingredients, stirring until just combined. In small bowl, toss bacon and remaining flour until bacon is lightly coated. Fold flour-coated bacon into batter. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Bake 70-80 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan 20 minutes before inverting bread onto wire rack to cool completely.