Let’s Eat: Quick and easy dinners that are shrimply irresistible

By Heidi Sutton

Pasta has been enjoyed around the world for centuries, with deep ties to Italy and other Mediterranean nations like Greece, and several territories of the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula. In fact, centuries ago dry durable pasta was one of the main sources of nutrition for Arab traders, including those who landed in Sicily.

The flavor profile of pasta can change significantly depending on which ingredients are added. Cooks needn’t feel beholden to the standard “spaghetti and meatballs” recipe. Shrimp Scampi with linguine, for example, originates from Genoa, Italy while Spaghetti with Shrimp, Feta and Dill, may take its inspiration from Greek cooking. Both are easy to whip up on a weeknight and are shrimply irresistible!

Shrimp Scampi

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces pasta linguine

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine or seafood broth

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 dash crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, shelled

1/3 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 lemon, juice only

DIRECTIONS:

Cook pasta according to package directions. In large skillet, melt butter and oil. Add garlic and saute until fragrant. Add wine or broth, salt, red pepper flakes and black pepper. Bring to simmer and reduce by half. Add shrimp and saute until shrimp turn pink and opaque, approximately 2 to 4 minutes depending on size. Stir in parsley, lemon juice and cooked pasta. Toss to combine. Serve with garlic bread.

Spaghetti with Shrimp, Feta and Dill

Recipe courtesy of Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done! cookbook

YIELD: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces spaghetti (3⁄4 box)

1⁄4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

3 ounces feta, crumbled (3⁄4 cup)

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh dill

DIRECTIONS:

Cook the pasta according to the package directions, drain and return it to the pot. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the shrimp with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper and cook, tossing occasionally, until opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and zest. Add the shrimp mixture to the pasta, along with the feta, dill, the remaining 1⁄4 cup of oil, and 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss to combine.