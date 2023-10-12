Let’s Eat: Enjoy seasonal favorites with fall comfort foods

By Heidi Sutton

Cooler days call for comforting flavors the entire family can enjoy at the dinner table like roasted veggies paired with hearty favorites like cheesy pierogies followed by an apple crisp paired with pears and walnuts that provide a sense of warmth and coziness. Make this autumn one to remember by creating new meals and memories along the way.

Brown Butter Pierogies with Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 bag (1.6 pounds) cheese pierogies

2 cups sweet potato cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup pecans

fresh thyme leaves, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 F. Toss sweet potato cubes in olive oil, salt and pepper, to taste, and spread in even layer on baking sheet. Roast 25-30 minutes, tossing about halfway through, until potatoes are fork tender.

In medium skillet over medium heat, brown butter 5-10 minutes. Avoid smoking or burning. Remove from heat. Allow to cool about 5 minutes then whisk in balsamic vinegar and lemon juice.

In large saucepan, bring water to boil. Cook pierogies according to package directions, about 3 minutes. Drain and toss in brown butter sauce. Add roasted sweet potatoes and pecans to brown butter pierogies and toss gently to coat. Top with fresh thyme leaves before serving.

Apple Pear Walnut Crisp

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Walnut Crisp Topping:

1 1/2 cups California walnuts, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, chilled and sliced into 1-tablespoon pieces

Apple Pear Filling:

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch slices

2 D’Anjou pears, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

ice cream (optional)

caramel sauce (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

To make walnut crisp topping: In food processor, pulse 1 cup walnuts until finely ground. In small bowl, combine ground walnuts, flour, brown sugar, oats and cinnamon. Cut butter into mixture until coarse crumb forms. Coarsely chop remaining walnuts and stir into crumb mixture until incorporated. Set aside.

To make apple pear filling: Preheat oven to 350 F. In bowl, toss apples, pears, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, salt and lemon juice. Place fruit mixture in bottom of 10-inch cast-iron pan or baking dish. Sprinkle walnut crisp topping mixture over fruit. Bake 45 minutes, or until fruit mixture is hot and bubbly and topping is golden brown. Top with ice cream and caramel sauce, if desired.