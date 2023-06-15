Let’s Eat: Bake him a strawberry pie for Father’s Day

By Heidi Sutton

Strawberry season marks the beginning of so many wonderful things on Long Island — longer days, warmer weather, the promise of summer … and Father’s Day. Bright red throughout and still warm from the sun, freshly picked strawberries are flavorful and sweet. If some strawberries make it home after picking them out east, try making one of these delicious pies for that special man in your life.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Recipe adapted from Pillsbury

YIELD: Makes one pie

INGREDIENTS:

1 pie crust

6 cups whole fresh strawberries

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup water

sliced strawberries

1 cup sweetened whipped cream

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F. Press pie crust into 9-inch glass pie pan. Bake 9-11 minutes, or until lightly browned. Completely cool pie crust, approximately 30 minutes. In blender, crush strawberries to make 1 cup.

In saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add crushed strawberries and water. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cool to room temperature. Arrange sliced strawberries in cooled crust. Pour cooked strawberry mixture evenly over strawberries. Refrigerate for 3 hours. Top with whipped cream before serving.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

YIELD: Makes one pie

INGREDIENTS:

1 pie crust, parbaked and cooled

1/4 cup heavy cream

8 ounces whipped cream cheese

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 pound strawberries, hulled and halved or quartered if large

2 tablespoons sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Filling: In a mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the heavy cream for about 5 minutes until fluffy and soft peaks form. Add the cream cheese and powdered sugar and continue to beat until smooth and combined.

Strawberries: Whisk together the water and cornstarch. Heat a skillet to medium heat. When the skillet is hot, add the berries, sugar, and cornstarch mixture. Stir until the mixture bubbles and thickens, then turn the heat off. Let the berries cool slightly.

Scoop the cream cheese filling into the prepared pie crust. Use a spoon or spatula to scrape some of the filling up the sides of the crust, essentially lining the crust with the cream cheese mixture. Fill the crust/cream cheese mixture with the still-warm strawberries, mounding them up in the center of the pie.

Chill the strawberry cream cheese pie for at least 2 hours, preferably 4 hours or more. To serve, slice the pie straight from the fridge and enjoy cold or at room temperature.