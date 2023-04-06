Let’s Eat: Baby Chick Cupcakes

Baby Chick Cupcakes

YIELD: Makes 24 cupcakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 package (12 ounces) white confectionary coating wafers

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

2 teaspoons McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

1 box (16 ounces) confectioners’ sugar

1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow creme

1 teaspoon Sunflower color from McCormick Color from Nature Food Colors

2 tablespoons milk, plus additional (optional)

48 unfrosted mini yellow cupcakes, baked in white paper liners

sprinkles (optional)

additional McCormick Color from Nature Food Colors (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

To make broken egg shell pieces: melt coating wafers as directed on package. Spread on large foil-lined baking sheet to 1/4-inch thickness. Refrigerate about 10 minutes, or until firm. Break into small, irregular pieces. Set aside.

In large bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar, beating until well blended after each addition, frequently scraping sides and bottom of bowl. Beat in marshmallow creme until well blended. In small bowl, stir food color into milk until dissolved. Add colored milk to frosting; beat until light and fluffy. Stir in additional milk, as needed, to reach desired consistency.

To decorate cupcakes: spoon frosting into large pastry bag fitted with large round tip. Pipe two dollops of frosting on top of each other to form baby chick. If desired, insert sprinkles into face for eyes and beak. Or tint any remaining frosting with food colors to pipe out eyes and beak.

Place coating wafer pieces around bottom of baby chick to resemble broken egg shell.

For more recipes and tips, check out McCormick.com