Let’s Eat: Asparagus makes for an elegant springtime treat

Whether it’s Asparagus, Bacon and Egg Salad with a Dijon vinaigrette for lunch or Asparagus Fries paired with a bright, lemony aioli for dipping as a snack, these tender, green spears makes for a great springtime treat.

Asparagus, Bacon and Egg Salad

YIELD: Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

6 bacon slices

1 pound fresh Michigan asparagus, ends trimmed

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar

1tablespoon honey

1tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered

2/3 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup sliced green onion

DIRECTIONS:

In skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan. Set aside. Cut asparagus into four pieces. Add asparagus to same skillet used to cook bacon. Cook until fork tender, about 4 minutes, depending on thickness of asparagus. While asparagus cooks, prepare dressing. Whisk oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper. Set aside. Chop bacon. Remove asparagus from pan and place on platter. Top with chopped bacon, eggs, tomatoes and green onion. Pour dressing over top.

Asparagus Fries with Citrus Aioli

YIELD: Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb fresh asparagus, ends trimmed

1/2 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 1/4 cups toasted breadcrumbs

1 tsp fresh lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

For citrus aioli:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

Pre-heat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Place three plates in the work area. One one place mix flour, salt, and pepper. One second plate, add the eggs.

On the third plate, add breadcrumbs and lemon zest. Place a piece of asparagus in the egg wash, next dip it in the flour, next dip it back in the egg wash, and finally roll to coat the asparagus in the breadcrumbs.

Place asparagus on the baking sheet. Complete process with remaining asparagus. Place asparagus in the oven and bake for 13-15 minutes. The coating will be light brown and crispy.

While the asparagus cooks, make the sauce by combining all ingredients and stir. Remove asparagus from the oven and serve with the citrus aioli.