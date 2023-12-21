Let’s Eat: A festive holiday menu from start to finish

By Heidi Sutton

At this year’s holiday gatherings, you can put together a showstopping menu from the beginning of the party to the final bite with mouthwatering recipes that bring guests back for more. Start with a sweet cocktail and savory appetizer, enjoy an elegant main course with delicious side dishes, and top it off with a delectable dessert.

Pear Belle Tini

Recipe courtesy of Lessing’s Hospitality

YIELD: Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

½ ounce honey

½ ounce lemon juice

1¾ ounce pear vodka

1 ounce amaretto

3 dashes cardamom bitters

cinnamon sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Rim glass with cinnamon sugar. In cocktail shaker, combine honey and lemon juice and stir with a cocktail spoon. Add the pear vodka, amaretto and cardamom bitters and stir again, making sure the honey has dissolved. Add ice, cover and shake vigorously. Pour into prepared glass and serve.

Baked Brie with Pecans and Cranberry Orange Chutney

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 bag (12 ounces) fresh cranberries

1/2 cup maple syrup, plus 1 teaspoon for garnish, divided

1/2 cup water

1 orange, zest and juice only

1 teaspoon freshly chopped thyme, plus additional for garnish, divided

1 teaspoon freshly chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon bourbon (optional)

1 round brie (13.4 ounces)

1/2 cup roasted pecan pieces

crackers

toasted bread

apple slices

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring cranberries (reserving some for garnish), 1/2 cup maple syrup and water to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until cranberries pop and mixture thickens, 8-10 minutes.

Remove cranberry mixture from heat and stir in orange zest, orange juice, 1 teaspoon thyme, rosemary and bourbon, if desired.

Place brie on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 5-7 minutes, or until inside of cheese softens while outside remains intact.

Transfer brie to serving platter and top with chutney and toasted pecans. Drizzle remaining maple syrup over brie and garnish with remaining fresh thyme and reserved cranberries. Serve with crackers, toasted bread and apple slices.

Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2/3cup honey

1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon sumac

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

2 pinches kosher salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

water

1 pound baby rainbow carrots

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

DIRECTIONS:

In small bowl, whisk honey, lemon juice, sumac, lemon zest, 1 pinch salt and 1 pinch pepper. Preheat oven to 425 F. Fill stockpot 2/3 full with water. Bring to boil and add 1 pinch salt. Blanch carrots in boiling water 5 minutes. Drain and shock with cold water. When cool enough to handle, halve carrots lengthwise.

In large saute pan over medium-high heat, add oil and butter. Add carrots to pan, flat sides down, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Sear until browned, about 2 minutes.

Flip carrots and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add half of glaze to pan and glaze generously. Bake 3 minutes. Add remaining glaze to carrots and bake 2 minutes.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.Net

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds russet potatoes, medium diced, skin on

cold water

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus 1 pinch, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/2 pound unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

DIRECTIONS:

Add potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add 1 pinch salt. Turn on high heat and bring to boil 12-15 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and place potatoes in large mixing bowl. In saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and simmer 5 minutes. Add heavy cream, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon white pepper; bring to boil. When mixture boils, reduce to simmer 3 minutes then remove from heat. Mash hot potatoes until most lumps are gone. Using hand mixer on low speed, slowly add butter and cream mixture until desired smoothness and taste. Season with salt and pepper.

Spiral Sliced Ham with Bourbon, Honey and Orange Glaze

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

INGREDIENTS:

1 hickory smoked spiral sliced ham

1/2 cup bourbon

1/2 cup honey

1 1/2cups fresh orange juice

1/2cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground clove

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground ginger

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325 F. Remove packaging from ham and place face down in large roasting pan. Heat ham, uncovered, 12 to 14 minutes per pound, or until internal temperature reaches 120 F. Heating time will vary by weight. When about 30 minutes of cook time remains, in small saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk bourbon, honey, orange juice, brown sugar, clove, cinnamon and ginger; bring to boil. Pour glaze over ham. Continue baking ham, basting frequently. For final 10 minutes of cook time, turn oven up to 425 F, continuing to baste with glaze. When ham is heated through, remove from oven, drain liquid in bottom of baking dish and reserve to serve on side of hot ham.

Peppermint Truffle Cookies

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 36 servings

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces bittersweet baking chocolate

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1 cup sugar, divided

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon pure peppermint extract

2 cups flour

36 chocolate kiss-shaped candies, unwrapped

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350° F. In large, microwavable bowl, heat chocolate and butter on high 1 to 2 minutes, or until butter is melted. Let stand 10 minutes to cool slightly. Add 1/2 cup sugar, egg and peppermint extract. Beat with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Gradually beat in flour on low speed until well mixed. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Press chocolate candy into center of each ball, forming dough around candy to enclose it. Roll in remaining sugar to coat. Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes, or until cookies are set. Cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.