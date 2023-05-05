Legislator Bontempi and local Assemblymen to host 2023 Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-18th L.D.), along with her colleagues in government, Assemblymen Keith Brown (R-12th A.D.) and Steve Stern (D-10th A.D.), are gearing up for another Veterans Appreciation Breakfast in May. Last year’s breakfast was a great success, with veterans from all points of Huntington and some surrounding communities.

“We can never do enough for our veterans,” said Bontempi. “Having events like these where veterans can gather is tremendously valuable, as it stokes camaraderie while giving us a chance to show how much we appreciate them.”

This year’s installment of the annual breakfast is sure to attract an even bigger and more diverse crowd of veterans, not only because of its ever-growing notoriety, but also because of the new district lines associated with Assemblymen Brown and Stern. For instance, the 10th Assembly District now includes part of Nassau County. While the breakfast is more Huntington-centric in nature, Veterans from nearby areas are more than welcome to participate.

“Suffolk County is proud and very lucky to be home to the largest veteran population in New York State,” added Bontempi. “These veterans are a constant source of inspiration to everyone, and I am very much looking forward to seeing them at the breakfast.”

The 2023 Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is taking place on May 19th, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at the American Legion Post 360, located at 1 Mill Dam Road in Huntington. Veterans interested in attending need to pre-register with their contact information and number of guests (maximum of 2) via email at [email protected] or via phone at 631-854-4500.