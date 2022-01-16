Legendary Seawolves Coach Matt Senk enshrined in Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame

Baseball head coach Matt Senk has a long resume as he enters year 32 at the helm. National Coach of the Year, College World Series participant, New York State Baseball Hall of Famer, and now, he’ll be enshrined in another Hall of Fame.

The Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame announced its 20-person Class of 2022 and the College World Series participant will be honored at the ceremony on May 18 at East Wind in Wading River.

“I cannot thank Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Chris Vaccaro and the induction committee enough for this incredible honor,” Senk said. “Undoubtedly, recognition such as this never happens if not for the unbelievable opportunity Stony Brook University gave me 32 years ago. Also, without the endless support of so many people involved with the Stony Brook Athletic department over those years; from equipment managers to athletic directors and everyone in between, I sincerely thank all of you. Most importantly, all of the amazing assistant coaches and young men that chose to be part of either our Patriots or Seawolves baseball program. Without all of you, this unquestionably could not have happened. For that, I am so proud and humbled to accept this induction in your honor.”

Senk joined the Seawolves program for the 1991 campaign and has posted 871 wins, including a program-record 52 en route to Omaha. That total is good for 17th-most among active Division I baseball coaches. In 30 full seasons on Long Island, Stony Brook posted 25 winning seasons and 15 seasons of 30 wins or more. Senk has led his team to six America East tournament titles and seven NCAA Tournaments and is coming off a regular season championship during the most recent campaign.

During his tenure, the Seawolves have had 27 players drafted into the major leagues, including six-time all star Joe Nathan. Stony Brook has also had four draft picks inside the top five rounds, including first-rounder Travis Jankowski. Five of those draft picks made appearances in the major leagues, including Jankowski who is currently in the Phillies organization.

Stony Brook is set to open the 2022 campaign on February 18 with a three-game set at McNeese State. The schedule is highlighted by 2021 Super Regional participant South Florida and regional top-seed Old Dominion before diving into its 30-game league schedule.