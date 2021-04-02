Leg. Caracappa helps residents of St. Joseph’s Village get vaccinated

This week, Legislator Nick Caracappa helped residents of a senior housing community in his district get their first COVID vaccine. St. Joseph’s Village in Selden, which houses approximately 230 residents, is managed by Catholic Charities of Long Island. Legislator Caracappa coordinated with Bell Mead Pharmacy in East Setauket to have pharmacists on-site over a two-day period to administer 50+ Moderna vaccines.

“I was thrilled to be part of what was truly a community effort to get these folks vaccinated,” stated Legislator Nick Caracappa. “A special thank you goes to Ruby Masson, owner of Belle Mead Pharmacy and her friendly staff, Angela Cammarata, Service Coordinator for St. Joseph’s Village who arranged the appointment schedule for the residents, and Lynn Reddy from Catholic Charities for working collaboratively with my office to get this accomplished and help keep our senior population safe.”