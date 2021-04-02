Police: Two People Arrested During Massage Parlor Raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two women for unlicensed massages during a raid at a massage parlor in Miller Place this evening.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, along with the Town of Brookhaven Investigator, the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, and the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, conducted a massage parlor investigation at Shangri-La Spa & Bodywork, located at 832 Route 25A at approximately 8 p.m. on April 1.

Chao Ma and Li Huang were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E Felony under the New York State Education law. The Town of Brookhaven Investigator and Fire Marshal issued multiple violations to the tenant. The establishment was closed by the Brookhaven Town Building Inspector as a result of the violations.

Ma, 36, and Huang 37, both of Flushing, are scheduled to be arraigned on April 20 at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.