Lake Grove woman charged with animal cruelty in death of labrador retriever

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lake Grove woman with animal cruelty charges for allowing a dog to be left inside of a van for 5 1/2 hours on a 90 degree day, causing the dog’s death.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Jodi Meyers, 51, of Lake Grove, with one count of animal cruelty and one count of failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever dog named “Milton” in her care and custody, both misdemeanor charges. Meyers, an employee of the Guide Dog Foundation, had taken the dog out for training on July 22 but instead left the dog inside of a crate in a work van while the temperature outside was approximately 90 degrees. The dog was found dead 5 1/2 hours later.

Meyers surrendered to SPCA detectives on Sept. 21, and is scheduled to appear in First District Court, Central Islip, on Oct. 11..

Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County. If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.