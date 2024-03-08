Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day parade celebrates 13th year with Irish pride

1 of 5

The Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day parade returned for another successful year on Saturday, March 2.

The Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee organized the annual parade, which is both the first and largest on Long Island.

It was led by Grand Marshal Marge Connick, who was selected due to her involvement in the community and her care to patients in her 48 years as a nurse.

The parade began at noon, on the corner of Pulaski Road and Lou Avenue, in front of Celtic Crossing and ending in front of St. Joseph’s RC Church.

The parade route was festooned with green shamrocks, as well as American and Irish flags. In addition, the parade featured nearly 20 bands, of which 14 were bagpipe bands. The Suffolk County Police, Nassau County Police and New York City Police highlighted the parade with their respective bagpipe bands.

Also included was the Westchester Fire Department band, St. Anthony’s Pipe Band, and two of Long Island’s finest bagpipe bands, Roisin Dubh and the Saffron Pipes. The Kings Park High School Band, the Sunrisers Drum and Bugle Corps, a banjo band, and various Irish bands also marched at the event. Bands from 11 fire districts were in the line-of-march, including Smithtown and Huntington Fire Departments.

To round out the festive occasion, various civic and businesses attended including: the Kings Park Fire Department, Kings Park Central School District, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Daughters of America, and Kings Park Chamber of Commerce.

The selection of Marge as the Grand Marshal was hailed by many community members. Awards were presented to the best float — the heralded Claddaugh Cup —- best storefront design and best Kings Park School float.

The Parade Committee consists of a relatively small group: Sue Benjes, Peter Biggane, Diana Brown, Jessica Caruso, Gerry and Robert Creighton, Kevin Johnston, Tom Lamb, Kevin Malloy, Melissa McDougall, Terry Roche, Colleen Shivers, Roy Starke, Michael Sullivan and Darryl Weir.