Kings Park girl’s basketball lands first Suffolk title

1 of 10

By Bill Landon

It was a sloppily played game with turnovers, missed free throws and shots that just didn’t drop, but the Lady Kingsmen managed to keep the Bayport Mariners at bay when it mattered most in the Suffolk Class A final game March 3. Kings Park (No. 1) defeated Bayport-Blue Point (No. 6) 53-41 at Suffolk County Community College, Selden, and made history as they captured their very first Suffolk title in program history.

The win propels Kings Park to the Long Island championship.

Senior Ryan Currier, the backbone of the Kings Park offense, led the way scoring 22 points with Gianna Zawol adding 13.

The Lady Kingsmen retake the court Sunday, March 10, at SUNY Farmingdale where they’ll square off against Nassau champion Cold Spring Harbor. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.

Tickets can be purchased at: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI?gender=girls. division.

— Photos by Bill Landon