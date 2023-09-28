Kings Park lights up with Irish song and dance

1 of 10

By Michael Scro

The Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum held its Irish Night 2023 on Friday, Sept. 22, at the RJO Middle School auditorium, featuring a lively performance by musician Ed Ryan and Irish step dancing by the Mulvihill-Lynch Irish Dancers.

Hosted by Kevin Johnston, chair of Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and representative of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, he welcomed the audience of about 40 to 50 people — many donning Irish clothing.

Ryan played a powerful and entertaining set of Irish songs from “Whisky In The Jar,” “The Black Velvet Band,” “When New York Was Irish,” “Big Strong Man To The Town I Love So Well,” “Danny Boy” and “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ra (That’s An Irish Lullaby).”

Between songs, he told a variety of age-old Irish jokes, bringing about laughter from the audience and also gave historical background and reference to many of the songs he belted out with his acoustic guitar.

The Mulvihill-Lynch dancers provided a precise and professional level of dancing that wowed the audience from start to finish. Clapping along to the Irish music, the crowd cheered loudly after each dance.

Johnston thanked Ryan and the dancers, and noted that the dance studio was started about 40 years ago by Gerry Mulvihill. Among those in attendance were Debbie Lynch-Webber who ran the dance group and was a student of the founder, as well as Maureen Hanley who was also a former student.