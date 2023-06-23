Kings Park Day prevails despite weather worries

1 of 4

By Aidan Johnson

The 45th Kings Park Day was celebrated last Saturday, June 17, across Main Street in Kings Park. With more than 5,000 people in attendance throughout the day, there were plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.

A slight period of inclement weather did not stop anyone from enjoying the more than a hundred local businesses and vendors selling homemade items, food and more. Attendees could also enjoy live music from a variety of different groups including The Pasta Rockers.

Diane Motherway, a co-director of the event and member of the Kings Park Chamber of Commerce, was happy with how the day was going.“It’s great, it’s glorious. The sun came out, and it’s a beautiful day,” Motherway said. “Five minutes of rain didn’t chase anybody,” she added.