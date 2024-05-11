SWR Lax Out Cancer annual fundraiser

By Bill Landon

What began with the inaugural battle for the Cat Cup back in February — a fundraising event to help three local families battling cancer — culminated with the annual Lax Out Cancer games at the Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field in Shoreham Saturday, May 4.

The event was met with brilliant sunshine in a day-long event that featured lacrosse games, food, 50/50 raffles, auctions along with activities sponsored by the Police Athletic League, with special event gear for sale where the smell of barbecue filled the air.

The event has been held annually since 2009 which is run entirely by volunteers along with generous donations by local businesses.

The girls kicked off the competition with the varsity lacrosse team, which beat Long Beach, 10-7, in a non-league game which was followed by the boys varsity lacrosse team squaring off against Hauppauge. The Wildcats edged Hauppauge 8-6 in the Division II matchup.

These victories made the day an even bigger success.