Pride Month celebration continues in Northport with Pridefest

By Aidan Johnson

The sun shined down on the inaugural Northport Pridefest in the Park last Saturday, June 17, on Northport’s harborside off of Main Street. The event, held in the middle of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, set the stage to celebrate inclusivity and awareness. It included local vendors, a live DJ and speeches given by local community and faith leaders, high school students and organizers.

Joe Schramm, one of the producers of the event, was thrilled with the turnout.

“I just want to say two people came up to me a little while ago and they thanked me for putting this on because they said they grew up here in Northport, and they had not experienced anything but hatred and bullying when they grew up, and how much they appreciated being here,” Schramm said in a speech during the event.