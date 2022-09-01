Kids Korner: September 1 to 8, 2022

PROGRAMS

Summer STEM Workshop

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for a Summer STEM Workshop on Sept. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants in grades 2 to 6 will engage in interactive, hands-on nature-based learning within the picturesque harbor and beachfront of the Village of Port Jefferson and the sensory, native plant, and rain gardens of the Explorium as their outdoor classrooms. $25 per child. Drop-off is allowed for children ages 7 and above. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.longislandexplorium.org. For more information, call 331-3277.

Lantern Walk

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, King Park hosts an End of Summer Lantern Walk for families on Sept. 2 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Join park staff for a night-themed walk, with the ambiance of lanterns. With any luck, you might be able to observe some of the park’s nocturnal animal residents. $4 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Dragonfly Safari

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Dragonfly Safari, on Sept. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Did you know dragonflies love to eat mosquitoes? Discover the dragonfly’s beautiful colors, life-cycle, and fascinating behaviors and enjoy outdoor observation of these wonderful creatures in their natural habitat. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Fall Crafternoons

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids and seniors. Questions? Call 367-3418.

FILM

‘Spirited Away’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of Spirited Away on Sept. 4 at noon. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children. Call 423-7610 for more information.

THEATER

‘Knuffle Bunny’

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 3, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smithtown will present Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3. Trixie, her father, and her favorite stuffed bunny set off on a trip to the laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has lost Knuffle Bunny. Filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry, it’s the perfect show for a family-friendly outing! Tickets are $18. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as “Be Our Guest” and “Tale as Old as Time.” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 2022-2023 children’s theater season with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 8 to 22 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. On this journey to find spook-tacular promise, Abner and company learn the power of helping others. Hilarious hijinks and a message of cooperation highlight this delightful musical for the entire family. All tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.