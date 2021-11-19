Kids Korner – November 19 to Nov. 25

Programs

Turkey Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, St. James will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Painting Workshop with Miss Linda on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For ages 5 to 11. Fee is $50 per child. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelierflowerfield.org.

Shapes of Nature

Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a program for children ages 3 to 5, Shapes, on Nov. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Explore the natural world around us as children and their parents connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search for #NatureEdventures. For more information, call 581-1072.

Marshmallows, Cocoa and Crafts

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket presents a workshop for children ages 4 to 9 titled Marshmallows, Cocoa and Crafts on Nov. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. Create your very own cocoa cups, make a snowy time marshmallow craft, take a tour of the farm, and gather by a warm fire for seasonal stories! $40 per child with one parent. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Family Menorah Workshop

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will host a Family Menorah Workshop on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Explore the importance of oil through the ages, from whale oil to olive oil. Compare historic oil lanterns in the museum’s collection, and get creative designing a tiled mosaic menorah to light up your home this holiday! Admission plus $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Sprouts & Friends

Town of Brookhaven’s New Village Recreation Center, 20 Wireless Road, Centereach presents an interactive holiday program for children ages 6 months to 3 years with a caregiver on Wednesdays, Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Children will enjoy a safe and creative way to learn and move through music. Bring a blanket, mat or beach towel. $35 for 6-week session. Registration is required by calling 732-2338.

Self-Serve Family Crafts

Visit the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor during the month of November and enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

Theater

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

The holidays have arrived at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 21. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As Santa’s littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

Tis the season! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.