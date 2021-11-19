TVHS awarded $5,000 from Humanities New York to support operations

The Three Village Historical Society (TVHS) has received a $5,000 SHARP grant from Humanities New York (HNY) to support expanding operations. The announcement was made in a press release on Nov. 12.

After being closed to the public for over 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SHARP grant has enabled the Three Village Historical Society to hire a new Visitor Services Associate, which allows the History Center to be open to the public throughout the week and on Sunday’s once again. The Society kicked off its reopening on Nov. 14.

HNY awarded a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to 120 NYS cultural nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities Through the American Rescue Plan) Operating Grants focus on organizations with a core humanities mission and ranged from $1,000 to $20,000. Grants will be used to cover day-to-day activities or ongoing expenses such as staff salaries, utilities, and rent, as well as for humanities programming and professional development, according to the release.

Located at 93 North Country Road, Setauket, the Three Village Historical Society invites the public to stop in to take a tour of the History Center exhibits and visit the gift shop. Hours are Mondays from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.