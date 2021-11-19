Times … and dates: Nov. 19 to Nov. 25

All phone numbers are in area code 631 unless otherwise noted.

Friday Nov. 19

An evening of classical music

The Sound Symphony Orchestra opens their 2021-2022 season with a classical music concert at Comsewogue High School, 565 N. Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station The Sound Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Directed by Dorothy Savitch, selections include Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture and Dvorak’s powerful Symphony No. 7. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students at the door. Children under 12, Veterans, and Active Military are admitted FREE with identification. Masks are required at all times while in the building. For more information, visit www.soundsymphony.org.

Drumming Legends

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents Drumming Legends, a concert featuring drummers Ronnie Zito, Jackie Wilson, Darrell Smith and Chris Smith along with Houston Person on tenor saxophone, Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 751-1895.

Full Moon Hike

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a Full Moon Hike along the beach from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Test out your night vision and discover some fun facts about the moon! $4 per person. Reservations required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventures. For more information, call 581-1072.

Saturday Nov. 20

Garage Sale fundraiser

Celebrate St. James will hold a garage sale fundraiser today, Nov. 14, 20 and 21 at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Lots of treasures including books, lamps, sporting goods, lightly used clothing, collectibles, fishing equipment and more. For more information, call 984-0201.

Scandinavian Bazaar

Loyal Lodge #252 Sons of Norway hosts its annual Scandinavian Bazaar at St. James Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 230 Second Ave., St. James (new location) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Norwegian cheeses; chocolates; baked goods including Julekake, Sostekake, Krumkake and almond cake; t-shirts, jewelry, nisse, decals, coffee Mugs, and decorative items. Enjoy a delicious Scandinavian lunch including Lapskaus, yellow pea soup, Smorbrod, Norwegian waffles, raffle baskets and view a 24-foot Viking ship. Questions? Call 862-8017.

Brick Studio Open House

The Brick Studio and Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 57 & 60, St. James will hold an open house today and Nov, 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community is invited to browse the Gallery and find hand-made pottery created by their members. Enjoy chamber music, raffles and light refreshments. For more information, call 833-THE-BRICK or visit www.thebrickstudio.org.

Fall Craft & Gift Fair

Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge will host its annual Fall Craft & Gift Fair today and Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit the Hauppauge High School PTSA. The indoor event will feature over 75 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items. See hand made textiles, jewelry, painted wood signs, painted flower pots, florals, soft sculpture, totes, pillows, birdhouses, chocolates, soy candles, organic soaps, bath & body butters and much more. Refreshments served by the Hauppauge HS Robotics Club. For more information, call 846-1459.

Fine Art & Craft Fair

Walt Whitman High School, 301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station hosts its 20th annual Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 100 fine art and craft vendors — the perfect place to find one of a kind items for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Call 549-8582.

Caleb Smith Hike

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a Trail Less Traveled Walk from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy some refreshing autumn air as you hike to the northeastern edge of the park with its beautiful woodland scenery. This is a moderate level hike with some hills. Bring water and good walking shoes/boots. $4 per person. To register, call 265-1054.

Brookhaven Polar Plunge

The Town of BrookhaVen and Special Olympics New York will hold the 12th annual “Polar Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason” at Cedar Beach, 200 Harbor Road, Mount Sinai with small groups at 11:30 a.m. and larger groups at 12:30 p.m. Register at www.polarplungeny.org\brookhaven.

BALLETX heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents BalletX on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Co-founded in 2005 by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox and choreographer Matthew Neenan,Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet dance company challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique. Tickets range from $42 to $58. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday Nov. 21

Garage Sale fundraiser

Brick Studio Open House

Fall Craft & Gift Fair

Northport Walking Tour

A Society favorite has returned! Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a lively, informative, and socially-distanced walking tour of Northport’s historic Main Street business district from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Using storytelling and historic photos from our collection, your guide will make the past come alive! Masks are required. Tickets are $7 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Pianist Alexander Wu in concert

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport welcomes pianist Alexander Wu in concert at 2 p.m. Enjoy American folk songs and spirituals, early popular jazz, Hollywood film scores and Latin American classics from Mr. Wu’s debut solo CD, Rhythm Road Across the Americas. To register, call 261-6930.

An afternoon of chamber music

North Shore Pro Musica will present a live chamber music program featuring world renowned pianist Vassily Primakov at the Long Island Museum 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook. The performance will take place in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. with a $20 suggested donation. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of such, to attend this live program. For more information, call 761-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Monday Nov. 22

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday Nov. 23

Wednesday Nov. 24

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Jazz Loft Trio from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by a jam session. Arrive at 7 p.m. $10, arrive at 8 p.m. $5. To purchase tickets, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 751-1895.

Thursday Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving Community Dinner

Word of Truth Church, 208 Jamaica Ave., Medford will host a free Thanksgiving Community Dinner event at 1 p.m. Please call Pastor Bruce to reserve your spot at 730-2976.

Film

‘Here Today’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a free screening of “Here Today” starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. Advance registration required by calling 928-1212, option #3 or by visiting www.cplib.org.

Theater

‘All Together Now!’

Star Playhouse, Stage 74, at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!,” a global event celebrating local theatre, on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. The venue will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe for this one-night only performance. The event will highlight songs from beloved Broadway musicals, and will feature appearances by Broadway stars in addition to local talent. Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the door. To order, visit www.starplayhouse.com or call 462-9800 x-136.

‘White Christmas’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Tickets range from $75 to $80 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B17.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. A complimentary sensory sensitive abridged performance will be held on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B11.

Vendors wanted

» Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its Holiday Market Fairs on Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. $75 for one market, $125 for two, $150 for three and $200 for four. To reserve a booth, visit www.gallerynorth.org or call 631-751-2676.

» Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown seeks exhibitors for its Holiday Party for Wildlife and Craft Market on Dec. 4 from 3 to 9 p.m. Looking for craft and food vendors. Spaces are $60 each. Call 631-979-6344 or email [email protected]