Kids Korner: Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2022

PROGRAMS

Children’s Storytime

Barnes and Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall Lake Grove will host a Children’s Storytime on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. Author Sarah S. Anker will read from her new book, Below the Ocean: Keeping Our Sea Friends Safe, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. For more informaiton, call 724-0341.

Shell Necklace Workshop

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will hold a Shell Necklance workshop on Nov. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. Get to know the land and the people of the Shinnecock Nation in this special art and culture workshop presented by special guest Denise Silva-Dennis member of the Shinnecock and Hassanamisco Nations. Make a beautiful shell necklace to take home with you. For ages 5 and older. $15 (includes $5 admission fee). Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Marshmallows, Cocoa and Crafts

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket hosts a children’s workship titled Marshmallows, Cocoa and Crafts on Nov. 12 and 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come down to the farm for an early evening fun event! Create your very own cocoa cups, make a snowy time marshmallow craft, take a tour of the farm, and enjoy seasonal stories by the warm fire. For ages 4 to 9. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172.

Fall Scavenger Hunt

Go on a Fall Scavenger Hunt with the staff of Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park on Nov. 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Take in some of the beautiful fall foliage as you and your family have a spooktacular time finding all of the silly, spooky, and strange items on your scavenger hunt list. $4 per personTo register, visit EventBrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. Call 269-5351.

Owl Prowl Sunday

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Owl Prowl Sunday on Nov. 13 fro 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Bring a flashligh. For families with children ages 6 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344 for further information.

Turkey Time!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Turkey Time!, on Nov. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, call 269-5351.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 with a special sensory performance on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 and daily from Dec. 26 to 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Peter Rabbit’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Peter Rabbit (2018)) on Nov. 13 at noon. Based on the books by Beatrix Potter, follow the adventures of Peter Rabbit, Flopsy Mopsy, Cotton Tail and their cousin Benjamin. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Call 423-7610.