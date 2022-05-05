Kids Korner: May 5 to May 21, 2022

Programs

Feather Their Nest

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a children’s workshop, Feather Their Nest, on May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Baltimore Orioles have returned to the farm! Help all our feathered friends build the softest nests ever by filling a mesh bag with all sorts of surprising materials to take home. Watch to see what the birds choose and see if you can find where they built their nests! For ages 3 to 12. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Astronomy Day at the Vanderbilt

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for Astronomy Day on May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., part of a nationwide celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science. Join them in the Rose Garden for astronomy demonstrations, crafts, solar observings giveaways and more. The event is free with general admission. Call 854-5579.

Theater

‘Madagascar’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit hops over to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from April 16 to May 7. Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful musical adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Fun for the entire family and a Theatre Three tradition for spring break! $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.