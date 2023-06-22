Kids Korner: June 22 to 29, 2023

PROGRAMS

Mud Day on the Farm

Start the summer off with a day of messy fun! Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Road, Yaphank will host a Mud Day on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a day filled with messy play, puddle jumping, muddy car wash, sprinkler play, kids crafts, mud paintings, mud kitchen and more! All guests ages 3 and up are required to have a ticket with includes unlimited wagon rides, a visit to the butterfly house and all the mud you can wear! $5 per person 18+, $15 ages 3-17. Register at ccesuffolk.org. 631-852-4600

All Together Now! Magic Show

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will host an”All Together Now!” Magic Show on June 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. Join The Great & Powerful Dave for a hilarious, high-energy, interactive magic show. Families with babies and children up to 6th grade welcome. Open to all. No registration required. 631-941-4080

Juneteenth Celebration

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport celebrates Juneteenth with a Special Sunday at the Society event on June 25 at 2 p.m. Author and artist Kim Taylor will read excerpts from her book, A Flag for Juneteenth, followed by a crafting exercise inspired by the story. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. All ages welcome. Free. 631-757-9859

Dress Up at Sea

In celebration of Pride Month, The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Dress Up at Sea, on June 29 at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Set sail with drag artist and mermaid, Bella Noche, for a unique Drag Story Hour including maritime origins of mermaids and reading mythical stories. Decorate a ship wheel ornament to keep for your own journeys. Costumes encouraged. Admission fee + $10. Registration required at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418.

Shark Invasion!

Celebrate sharks this summer at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uncover amazing facts about these incredible predators as you hunt for clues in this shark-themed scavenger hunt. Then roll up your sleeves and excavate a genuine shark tooth fossil to take home!​ Admission fee + $10 participant. 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears’

Up next at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson is Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears from July 7 to July 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on July 9. Join them for a delightful re-telling of the famous story as Goldilocks, a Campfire Bluebird Pioneer Scout Girl, joins up with the three nicest show-biz bears you’d ever hope to meet. Along with Granny Locks and Wolf Hunter, Forest Ranger, the crew foil the villainous plans of Billy de Goat Gruff. Don’t miss this hysterical musical melodrama about safety! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 28 to July 2. Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary ten-year-old who longs to travel the world and do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Paris to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three-dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Mighty Ducks’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Mighty Ducks (1992) on June 25 at noon. A lawyer must coach a peewee hockey team, the worst in the league, for community service. He eventually gains the respect of the kids and teaches them how to win, gaining a sponsor on the way and giving the team the name of The Ducks. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

As part of its Best of the Big Screen series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening one of the true milestone in film history, Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with its brilliant colors, wonderful songs and unforgettable characters on June 27 at 7 p.m. The story of a princess driven from the palace by her wicked stepmother and then saved by a group of seven descriptively-named dwarves, the 1937 animated classic is on every list of greatest films ever made. Hosted by film historian Philip Harwood. Tickets are $15, $8 children ages 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org