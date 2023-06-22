Times … and dates: June 22 to June 29, 2023

Thursday June 22

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

Kick off your summer with a free outdoor concert featuring Ray Lambiase on the grounds of the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic supper, enjoy the concert and view the latest exhibits at the History Museum. In the case of rain, concert will be held in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room. Free admission. 631-751-0066

Summer Swap Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a free “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concert featuring the Equity Brass Band on the front lawn of the museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Grab a lawn chair and come on down! Sponsored by Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine. The concert series continues with Nikos Chatzitsakos Tiny Big Band on July 13, and the Melanie Marod Ensemble on Aug. 10. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation at its Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook on Thursday, June 22 from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Friday June 23

Friday Night Face Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday June 24

Benefit Car Show

The Police Surgeons Benevolent Association in association with the Centurion Cruisers Car Club hosts a benefit car show at St. Anthony’s High School, 275 Wolf Hill Rd., Huntington featuring cars, trucks, street rods, muscle cars, police/fire service vehicles and antiques from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for spectators. All proceeds will benefit the family of slain NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz. 631-368-8617

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours. 631-692-4664.

Artisan Vendor Market

Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park & Children’s Zoo, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville hosts its first local Artisan Vendor Market featuring planting propagation, wool felting, and floral painting demonstrations, local plant and product sales, and more on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-878-6644.

UCC Steeple Showcase Concert

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai kicks off its UCC Steeple Showcase Concert Series with Steve Subject playing your favorite soft rock classics in the church parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. Join them for this fun late afternoon concert. Bring a chair, a snack and sit back and relax! Concert will be moved indoors if it’s raining. 631-473-1582

‘Laser Taylor Swift’

The Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents the premiere of Laser Taylor Swift tonight at 9 p.m. If you can’t score tickets to the Eras tour, Laser Taylor Swift is the next best thing! With more than 200 million records sold, a shelf full of Grammys, and an army of fans, Taylor Swift is an inspiration for generations. This dynamic show takes her biggest hits and brings them to life in dazzling laser light. Tickets are $18 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Sunday June 25

Mike Nugent Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Mike Nugent from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

The Dedications Concert

Celebrate St. James kicks off its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with The Dedications (50s, 60s, 70s) featuring lead singer John Zollo from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201, www.celebratestjames.org

Monday June 26

Family Pride Picnic

Town of Smithtown’s Anti-Bias Task Force and Youth Bureau will host the 2nd annual Family Pride Picnic at Schubert’s Beach, Long Beach Road, Nissequogue from 5 to 7 p.m. Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month with food, crafts and music at this family-friendly community gathering. Pack a picnic dinner and they will take care of beverages, snacks and dessert. Call 631-360-7595 to register.

Tuesday June 27

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a presentation by Michael Wertheim of the Main Street Financial Group of Smithtown titled “Investing in a Turbulent Market” in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Talks Over Tea

Join the Huntington Historical Society curator, Emily Werner, for a presentation on the history of textile production on Long Island at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 2 to 4 p.m. Werner will discuss her experience putting together the Society’s newest exhibit, From Farm to Fabric: Early Woven Textiles of Long Island. Attendees will learn how to “read” textiles by identifying things like fiber content, weave structure, and designs specific to Long Island coverlets. A selection of textiles from the Society’s collection will be on display for attendees to view up close. $15 per person, members free. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Community Band Concert

The Smithtown Community Band kicks off its 37th annual concert series, By Land, Sea, & Sky, on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-275-0443

Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents a concert by Forever Simon & Garfunkel celebrating the best selling duo in rock’n’roll history at 8 p.m. with iconic songs including “The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Mrs. Robinson, I Am A Rock, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, Cecilia, Hazy Shade Of Winter, Feeling Groovy, Me & Julio, Kodachrome,” and many more! Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900, www.engemantheater.com

Wednesday June 28

Author Talk

Join CNN Senior Political Analyst and author John Avlon as he discusses his new book, Lincoln and the Fight For Peace, at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture. Free and open to all. Registration required. 631-585-9393

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus celebrates its 30th annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival at Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport today through June 30 from 6 to 11 p.m. and July 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, games, food, craft beer, live music and circus shows. Fireworks on July 1. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-261-1077

Barn FRIENDraiser

Join the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket for a FRIENDraiser event from 6 to 8 p.m. Come learn about the history of the Dominick-Crawford Barn, c.1840, and how it was saved from ruin. Enjoy live music by Donna Lee, food trucks, beer and wine, children’s play zone, docent-led tours of the exhibits and hard hat tours of the barn build. To RSVP, email [email protected]. 631-751-3730

Thursday June 29

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

See June 28 listing.

A Night of Pride

Join Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a A Night of Pride from 6 to 9 p.m. Celebrate love and community with an evening filled with games, fun, history, art, food trucks, and Laser Shows featuring the music of Queen, David Bowie, and Taylor Swift. Tickets are $10 adults, children under 5 free. All proceeds will be donated to local LGBTQIA+ charities. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘Loren & Rose’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Loren & Rose starring Jacqueline Bisset on June 25 at 4 p.m. A single meal frames this three-act story of the indelible bond between Loren (Kelly Blatz), a promising filmmaker, and Rose (Bisset), a storied actress looking to reinvigorate her career. Followed by a Q&A with Jacqueline Bissett and Kelly Blatz in person with director Russell Brown. Tickets are $30, $20 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true. Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June 4 to 30. Young Valentine travels to Milan to find his fortune, but instead falls for the fair Silvia, daughter of the Duke. His world is turned upside down when his best friend, Proteus, abandons his love, Julia, in Verona to woo Silvia for himself. With a pair of bumbling servants and a dog, it’s a lively Shakespearean comedy about the complexities of love, lust, and friendship. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Princess Ida’

The battle of the sexes will break out into open warfare when the Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island brings its 2023 production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s classic Princess Ida to the Star Playhouse at Suffolk Y/JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack on June 25 at 3 p.m. The production will feature a 23-piece orchestra. Tickets are $30, seniors and students $25. To order, visit www.gaslocoli.org. 516-619-7415

Class Reunions

•Hauppauge High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion on July 22, 2023 with a reunion party on July 21 and a reunion picnic on July 23. For details, email [email protected].

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].